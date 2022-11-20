Last night (November 19), The Smashing Pumpkins played the Hollywood Bowl at the Los Angeles stop of their “Spirits On Fire” tour. The band performed songs from various eras in their catalog, including material from their new three-part album, Atum, as well as old fan favorites.

During a performance of “Cherub Rock,” the opening track to the band’s 1993 album, Siamese Dream, Willow Smith made a surprise appearance, joining The Smashing Pumpkins on stage. Though Willow didn’t actually sing during the performance, she played rhythm guitar with the band throughout the duration of “Cherub Rock.”

Bringing out Willow Smith to play rhythm guitar on Cherub Rock was *not* on my Bingo card for @SmashingPumpkin at @HollywoodBowl tonight. #SpiritsOnFireTour #SmashingPumpkins pic.twitter.com/qZnwCjBwcT — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) November 20, 2022

Back in October, Willow sat down with Smashing Pumpkins vocalist Billy Corgan on his Thirty-Three podcast. She praised Corgan for wearing a dress on stage in previous performances and opening the doors for other male artists to do the same.

“So many people took that beautiful rebellious act and have done it – like Kid Cudi wore a dress onstage; my own brother [Jaden Smith] wore a dress onstage,” responds WILLOW. “That rebellious nature, I want to thank you for doing that and for setting this beautiful precedent for what rock star dudes can be – they can be so many different things.”

Check out a clip of the performance above.