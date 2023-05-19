Post Malone is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, Austin, and with the pair of songs he’s released thus far, it sounds like it’ll be his most personal to date. On the first single, “Chemical,” he addresses his mental health and his addictions, displaying a desire to change, no matter how hard it seems.

Now, on “Mourning,” he painfully describes the process of getting sober, and dealing with the fact that he is forced to face the emotions he had been numbing for years.

“Don’t want to sober up / The sun is killin’ my buzz, that’s why they call it ‘mourning’ / Thought I was strong enough / Threw my bottle at the sky, said, ‘God, that’s a warning’ / Don’t wanna sober up / Try to keep it inside but I just wanna pour it / Thought I was strong enough Got a lot of sh*t to say, couldn’t fit it in the chorus,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

While he has more music on the way this summer, Post has been giving a hand at other endeavors, like an all-pink Raising Cane’s restaurant in Utah. He also recently helped a fan put a down payment on a home in Scotland.

You can listen to “Mourning” above.

Austin is out 7/29 via Republic. Find more information here.