Brandy and Chance The Rapper linked up last week for the slow-burning track “Baby Mama” as an anthem for single moms everywhere. Now, the duo return for a vibrant, choreography-filled visual to accompany the passionate single.

Directed by Derek Blanks, the visual shows Brandy backed by a group of tambourine-wielding dancers. Brandy and her massive, all-female crew showcase their empowering moves as the singer croons about being successful and independent while also being a single mom. “I ain’t with that drama not that baby mama / Ain’t dependent on ya I’m a baby mama baby mama,” she sings.

In a statement, Brandy explained that her daughter was the inspiration behind the video:

“The inspiration for ‘Baby Mama’ was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person. I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama’s out there that may feel like they can’t make it or they can’t push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”

Brandy also said the video aims to raise money for charity. Proceeds donated on the video’s YouTube page will be donated to Homes For The Holidays. The nonprofit organization assists single-parent homeowners by providing affordable housing, furniture, down payment assistance, food, and other household necessities.

Watch Brandy’s “Baby Mama” video above.