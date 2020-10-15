After years of staying under the radar, especially in terms of her music, Brandy came back stronger than ever in 2020 thanks to the release of her seventh album, B7. The album was her first full-length release since her 2012 album, Two Eleven, and saw her working with notable names including Chance The Rapper and Daniel Caesar. Bringing the album and a pair of tracks from it to the big stage, Brandy kicked off her set at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with an ethereal performance of “Borderline” before inviting Ty Dolla Sign on-stage to perform their newly-released collab, “No Tomorrow, Pt. 2.” Reaching further back into her discography to close out her set, Brandy ended her performance with “Almost Doesn’t Count” from her 1998 album, Never Say Never.

Brandy and Ty Dolla Sign released their “No Tomorrow, Pt. 2” track earlier in the day prior to the Billboard Music Awards, a day that also proved to be newsworthy for Ty Dolla Sign as well. After putting fans through well over a year of promotion and singles for his upcoming album, the West Coast crooner finally confirmed that his upcoming third album would arrive on October 23 and be titled Featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

As for Brandy, the performance arrives less than two months after she took the Verzuz stage for a battle with fellow R&B singer Monica. The battle proved to be one of the more successful ones the Verzuz platform held as it reeled in over six million viewers across its Instagram and Apple Music setups.

Check out their performance in the video above.

