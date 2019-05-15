Getty Image

Britney Spears’ life has been complicated lately. Her Las Vegas residency has been on hold since late last year, due to her father’s health issues. In April, she checked herself into a mental health facility, but fans believed the visit was against her will and mandated by her father, who is her conservator and therefore has legal control over important life decisions. Although Spears did not confirm the “Free Britney” rumors at the time, after she checked herself out of the facility, she reportedly said that she was in fact forced into the facility.

As for Spears’ Vegas residency, it appears that it may not be back on for a while, and potentially not ever. In fact, Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, told TMZ he believes it’s very possible that Spears never performs live again.

He told the publication, “As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered, it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.” He added, “I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again, it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Rudolph also said it’s clear to him that Spears does not want to get on stage at the moment, saying, “Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day. She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

At the moment, Spears is reportedly attempting to get out from under her father’s conservatorship, which has been ongoing since 2008.