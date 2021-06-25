Brintey Spears saw fans rush to her defense once again on Wednesday after details of her conservatorship hearing were made available to the public. It was here that the singer spoke to a judge for the first time in the thirteen years that conservatorship has existed and asked that it be terminated. She labeled it as “abusive” and added, “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.” She also detailed the restrictive lifestyle it forced her to live.

Her comments resulted in an outpour of support from the music world, which included her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. On Thursday, for the first time since that hearing, Spears spoke out in a message she shared on Instagram.

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL,” she wrote in part under an image that displayed a quote written by Albert Einstein. “And if you have read anything about me in the news this week [newspaper emoji]… you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” Spears wrote. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light.” She concluded, “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped.”

You can read the full statement from Britney in the post above.