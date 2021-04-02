Nearly two years after releasing Ginger, Brockhampton will treat their fans with their sixth effort, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine next week. It’s a project that their supporters have spent a few months waiting for, especially after the band dropped off some hints about it.

After kicking off its rollout with “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown, Brockhampton doubles back with their second single, “Count On Me.” Unlike their previous single, “Count On Me” is a much lighter and upbeat track that sees the rappers providing assurance to their partners that no matter what, things within their relationships will be okay.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine will arrive with 13 songs and features from ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Charlie Wilson Sogone Soflex, Jpegmafia, and Baird in addition to Danny Brown. While the upcoming effort’s release is certainly exciting for fans, it does arrive with some bad news. Brockhampton’s lead vocalist, Kevin Abstract, shared the news about the band’s future in a tweet. “2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last,” he said, seemingly promising that the album that arrives after Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine will bring an end to Brockhampton as we know it.

Until then, you can press play on the song in the video above.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine is out 4/9 on Question Everything/RCA Records. You can pre-order a limited edition box set here.