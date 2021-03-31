Prior to this afternoon, it seemed like now was a great time to be a Brockhampton fan. They recently released a new video for a fresh Danny Brown collaboration, “Buzzcut,” and a few days ago, they revealed they have a new album coming soon, as Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine is set to drop on April 9.

The outlook changed today, though, when Kevin Abstract took to his Twitter account, which prior to this month hadn’t been tweeted from since 2019, to declare that Brockhampton is releasing another album this year after Roadrunner. After those albums, though, the band does not intend to ever release more albums.

Abstract tweeted this afternoon, “2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last.” Shortly after that tweet, Abstract followed up by revealing that a new song is set to drop tomorrow night (presumably on Friday at midnight), tweeting, “New single tmrw night. Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw.”

2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

New single tmrw night. Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw. — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

If Brockhampton truly does come to an end in 2021, Abstract could pivot to focus on his solo career. His latest solo effort was his 2019 album Arizona Baby, although he later expressed some regret about making that record.