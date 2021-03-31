In a little under two weeks, Brockhampton will release their seventh album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. It’s a project that their fans have spent months waiting for, even guessing its title thanks to a helpful hint from the band’s head producer, Romil Hemnani. Brockhampton finally announced it would drop on April 9, and as that date gets closer and closer, the group returned with the album’s tracklist.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine comes equipped with 13 songs as well as features from Danny Brown, ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Charlie Wilson Sogone Soflex, Jpegmafia, and Baird. The news comes mere hours after the group revealed they would release two albums in 2021 before calling it quits. Brockhampton’s lead vocalist, Kevin Abstract, shared the news on Twitter, writing, “2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last.” He also said there was more on the way. “New single tmrw night [presumably Friday at midnight]. Summer time vibes,” he revealed. “Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw.”

2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

New single tmrw night. Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw. — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

You can check out the full tracklist below:

1. “Buzzcut” (Feat. Danny Brown)

2. “Chain On” (Feat. Jpegmafia)

3. “Count On Me”

4. “Bankroll” (Feat. ASAP Rocky And A$ASAP Ferg)

5. “The Light”

6. “Windows” (Feat. Sogone Soflex)

7. “I’ll Take You On” (Feat. Charlie Wilson)

8. “Old News (Feat. Baird)

9. “What’s The Occasion?”

10. “When I Ball”

11. “Don’t Shoot Up The Party”

12. “Dear Lord”

13. “The Light Pt. II”

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine is out 4/9 on Question Everything/RCA Records. You can pre-order a limited edition box set here.