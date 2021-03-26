Chaotic hip-hop supergroup Brockhampton is a little under two years removed from their last full-length project, Ginger. Although their 2020 saw the release of a solid spate of singles — which have all been pulled down since — they were otherwise off the radar for most of the past year. They poked their heads above ground earlier this week with the release of the Danny Brown-featuring “Buzzcut,” presaging an impending return. Now, we know just when that return will be with the announcement of their new album.

Titled Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, the next project will drop on April 9, accompanied by a live-streamed concert from Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. According to a press release, it was inspired by the events of 2020, which forced the once tight-knit group to come to grips with growing up, growing apart, and reconnecting as life slowed down for the whole world.

It’ll also come with a limited edition box set featuring a T-shirt in black, blue, or white and a CD of the album with four additional bonus tracks. The band’s also made some musical changes as well; in-house producer Jabari Manwa will contribute vocals, while the group is also set to collaborate outside of their immediate circle for the first time.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine is out 4/9 on Question Everything/RCA Records. You can pre-order a limited edition box set here.