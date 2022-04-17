A little over a year ago, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract announced that the group would release their final two albums in 2021. “Everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects,” Abstract later said about the decision for the band to come to an eventual end. The first of their two projects, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, arrived in April 2021 with help from ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Jpegmafia, Danny Brown, and more. As for their next project, which would be their last one, Brockhampton gave an update about it during their Coachella set on Saturday.

According to Billboard, Brockhampton took the stage with matching Adidas Originals varsity jackets with the band’s logo and a quote on the back that read, “all good things must come to an end.” It came after the band previously announced that they would take an “indefinite hiatus” after a few more shows. During a performance on “Bankroll,” Brockhampton’s Merlyn took the mic and said, “My name’s Merlyn and I just wanted to say I love all of y’all, but it’s not a comeback because we not coming back.”

the final brockhampton album 2022 — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) April 17, 2022

BROCKHAMPTON announce at #Coachella that their final album is coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/2eamjunkSy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2022

The band played records like “Sweet,” “Bleach” and “Sugar” during their set, and as things came to a close, a video of Abstract telling the band that he made an album in New York City appeared on the screen. Afterward, a message appeared on the screen that read: “THE FINAL ALBUM 2022.”