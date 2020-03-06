Dua Lipa Joins Brockhampton For A New Remix Of Their ‘Sugar’ Track

Overcoming a year that forced the removal of one of its group members due to sexual assault allegations, Brockhampton made a comeback of sorts with their 2018 album, Iridescence, one that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart. The group would then follow that album with 2019’s Ginger, an album that didn’t quite achieve the critical acclaim of Iridescence, but one that would house their most successful song to date with “Sugar.”

The track would achieve a gold certification according to RIAA, becoming just their second track to do so following “Bleach” from Saturation III. “Sugar” would also produce the group’s first appearance on the Billboard singles chart, as it peaked at No. 66. Looking to add new life to the track, the band recruited Dua Lipa to remix the track.

On the remix, Dua Lipa leads the way with a verse of her own before lending the mic back to Brockhampton, adding background vocals to the boy bands’ verse for the remainder of the track. Lipa’s remix also adds a new balance to the track as her vocals seemingly even out the track’s experience. The remix also follows Lipa’s “Physical” release from earlier this month.

