Prior to the pandemic, things seem like they would be smooth sailing for Brockhampton for quite some time. They had just earned their second consecutive and overall top-3 album with Ginger and they landed their first Billboard Hot 100 entry with “Sugar,” a track that was later remixed by Dua Lipa. However, things changed for the band once the earlier phase of the coronavirus pandemic came and went. Last year, they released their sixth album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, but before it arrived, Brockhampton announced that the project’s follow-up would be their last project as a band.

Brockhampton has yet to reveal what the title of their seventh and final album will be, but tonight, we’ve received new music from the band that doesn’t seem to be connected with their final album. “Hollywood Swinging” arrives as a jazzy tune that flaunts the group’s undeniable versatility by providing a fun track for fans to. The song is also from the upcoming soundtrack for the Minions: The Rise Of Guru movie.

Prior to the release of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine last year, Brockhampton’s lead vocalist Kevin Abstract explained why their upcoming seventh album would be the band’s last. “Everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects,” he wrote in a tweet. “We’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together. This next project we’re just doing what’s rite.”

You can listen to “Hollywood Swinging” in the video above.

