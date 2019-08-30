Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Chaotic, genre-juggling experimentation has always been a cornerstone of Brockhampton‘s sound. So has their emotional vulnerability. The two impulses have worked in concert throughout the self-declared “boy band’s” growing catalog, but they’ve also clashed just as often. On their latest release, Ginger, it appears they’ve found something like harmony after a year of intense struggles and heartfelt soul-searching. The music on Ginger reflects their growth both as musicians and as men, finally finding the balance between rage and reflection.

On last year’s Iridescence, the group took their first, halting steps in this new direction after signing a deal with RCA Records prompted by their Saturation series of self-produced mixtapes. Rather than co-opting their homegrown, DIY style, RCA merely gave them a larger budget to keep doing what they’d always done. No outside production was added, no big-name collaborations were mandated (mercifully, considering the crew’s already massive size makes it difficult at times to keep track of who’s in the band and who does what behind the scenes), and even their music videos were still shot on cellphones.

But by the time Iridescence was completed, the group had begun making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Member Ameer Vann was accused of abuse and subsequently excommunicated from the band. The remaining members found themselves suddenly forced to do a lot of soul-searching on the road while keeping to the strenuous touring demands of their new contract. While the pressure-cooker situation could have caused the group to fracture, they instead bonded, developing a deeper trust in each other and in their respective voices. It probably didn’t hurt that Iridescence debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, proving that their idiosyncratic approach to, well, everything could be commercially viable as well.