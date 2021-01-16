Tonight BRS Kash’s record label LVRN (Love Renaissance) posted on Instagram about some remix guests on the rapper’s song “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” remix that have been anticipated for a while now but not confirmed. After stopping by Uproxx Studios recently for a live performance of the song, which can be comfortably typified as an “anti-love song,” the Atlanta rapper has now secured DaBaby and City Girls for a forthcoming remix of the song.

Recently speaking to DJ Booth about the surprising success of the song, which he says he made while “joking around,” Kash said he hoped there was no backlash or people taking the song wrong. Since it is explicitly about oral sex, it’s a familiar subject for City Girls, who don’t seem to harbor any similar concerns about people taking their explicit anthems any other way than they’re meant. But the co-sign from both that raunchy female duo and DaBaby, arguably one of the biggest rappers in the world right now, is a great way to begin the new year.

Obviously LVRN is excited about the big looks for their signee, writing in the Instagram caption: “Cats out the bag 👀 The “Throat Baby” Remix will feature the @citygirls + @dababy 🔥 #KashOnly dropping everywhere next friday (1.22) #lvrn.” Look for that remix out next Friday and check out the original live session from Kash below.