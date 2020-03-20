Bryce Vine released his first platinum-selling single, “Drew Barrymore,” in 2018. His debut album, Carnival, came in 2019 and gave him his first release to chart on the Billboard 200. Now, in 2020, Vine is ready for even more prosperity. A few weeks ago, he dropped “Baby Girl,” his first single of 2020 and his first new material since Carnival. Today, he has offered an updated version of the song, which now features Jeremih.

The track is carried by a groove-driven and punchy instrumental, the kind where it’s not surprising to learn that the song was produced by Chad Hugo, who is best known as one half of The Neptunes alongside Pharrell. On the track, Vine and Jeremih sing about a girl who just wants to dance, which she could easily do to this song.

Vine previously said during a recent Songkick Live session that having an album out in the world is a childhood dream come true: “I’ve been drawing little album cover sketches since I was 12 years old, with little ‘Parental Advisory’ signs and stuff like that. This is what I’ve always wanted it, so having it physically there — well, not physically, because everything’s online — it’s unreal. It’s a different feeling.”

Check out the new “Baby Girl” lyric video above.

