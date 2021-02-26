Bryson Tiller once said, “I’m back and I’m better,” and those words couldn’t be truer at the moment. After more than three years without music, the Louisville singer seemed to find his footing in the music world as he returned with his Anniversary album back in October. For those who believed the project would lead to another lengthy break, the singer is back to prove otherwise. Tiller returned with the deluxe version of Anniversary on Friday, one that adds five new songs and a guest appearance from Big Sean to the album. In addition to that, fans have also received a vibrant video for “Like Clockwork.”

Tiller uses the visual to take viewers through what a normal day looks like for him. From signing autographs for fans and making business decisions with his team to photoshoots and well-deserved downtime with friends, the singer gets through it all “like clockwork.” Further into the video, Tiller flaunts an impenetrable shield of confidence while taking direct shots at his haters and doubters. The track itself sends a clear warning to his opposition that his down days are over and he’s back to make up for the time he was gone.

The Anniversary deluxe will most likely be the last release fans of Tiller receive before he drops his long-awaited Serenity album. Early this month, the singer confirmed that the project would be a triple-disc effort featuring a rap side, an R&B side, and a pop side.

Watch the “Like Clockwork” video above.

Anniversary (Deluxe) is out now via RCA. Get it here.