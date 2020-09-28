Bryson Tiller fans have been impatiently waiting for a follow-up to his 2017 album True To Self ever since that album’s release. While the deluxe version of his debut Trapsoul dropped this weekend to hold them over, it wasn’t long until the Louisville singer teased them with the real treasure: The release date of his third album, which is coming sooner than anyone expected. In fact, in a new video announcing the release date, Tiller revealed it shares the date with the five-year anniversary of Trapsoul‘s original release, October 2.

“Real fans know the countdown started months ago,” Tiller asserted on Twitter, dropping a video that proclaims “Timing is everything.” For what it’s worth, though, anyone could have guessed that the new album was on the way, as he released the moody “Inhale” video and “Always Forever” within the last few weeks after a string of successful features for Kyle (“The Sun“), Wale (“Love… (Her Fault)“), and Summer Walker (“Playing Games“).

real fans know the countdown started months ago. Anniversary 10/2 pic.twitter.com/L9OEJTDhF2 — tiller (@brysontiller) September 28, 2020

Tillyer also released the video for fan favorite “Right My Wrongs” alongside the deluxe version of his debut album, all suggesting he was promoting a new project and ensuring there’d be plenty of buzz surrounding his name in the meantime. He even admitted to Billboard that True To Self wasn’t his best effort as a mea culpa to fans disappointed he didn’t live up to the hype. This time around, though, it seems like he not only wants to do so, but he’s also encouraging as much hype as possible.

Watch Bryson Tiller’s album release date announcement above.