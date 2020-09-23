Getty Image
Bryson Tiller’s ‘Trapsoul’ Debut Will Receive A Deluxe Re-Issue Filled With Unreleased Fan Favorites

Five years ago, Bryson Tiller made his big entrance into the R&B world with an impressive debut album, Trapsoul. It’s been heralded as a classic by fans of Tiller and modern-day R&B alike thanks to standouts like “Don’t” and “Exchange.” Nowadays, the Louisville native spends much of his time working on his forthcoming third album and fighting off his fans who’ve been running out of patience as they await its arrival. Days after sharing his latest single, “Always Forever,” Tiller returned to Twitter with exciting news.

Tiller announced on Twitter that a deluxe re-issue of his Trapsoul debut will be available this Friday, September 25 — just a couple of weeks shy of its fifth anniversary. “Before we get into my new album, I wanna celebrate with this special edition of my debut album, Trapsoul,” he said in the tweet. “Featuring a few songs that didn’t quite make the cut. Y’all asked for these on All Platforms and they’ll finally be yours this Friday. thank you!” The favorites he refers to are “Just Another Interlude,” “Self-Righteous,” and a “Rambo” remix with The Weeknd, which were released as unofficial singles around the release of Trapsoul.

The announcement comes at the backend of increased musical activity from Tiller, during which he’s delivered two singles, including “Inhale,” and confirmed he would release an album this fall.

