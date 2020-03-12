BUKU Music + Art Project Announces Its Postponement Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Yet another music festival has joined the roll call of events being canceled or postponed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This time, BUKU Music + Art Project, the New Orleans-based festival set for March 20-21 at the Mardi Gras World grounds, announced its postponement via a statement on the festival’s social media after holding off for as long as it could.

The statement reads:

This morning we received notice from the mayor of New Orleans’ office that BUKU cannot take place next weekend due to COVID-19 concerns. It’s a tough pill to swallow but we respect their decision and instead of crying, we’ve been planning… fast. With the help of so many people and motivated by the vision of y’all dancing and headbanging, we are rescheduling BUKU 2020 to take place over Labor Day weekend. All current ticket purchases will be honored for the rescheduled September dates and tickets will go back on sale soon. Purchasers will be notified by the end of next week on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend. We appreciate your patience while we sort all of the information so it’s clear and concise for you next week.

The statement also explains the delay in announcing the postponement, attributing it to New Orleanian bravado and the hope that the virus would miss The Crescent City. However, the organizers have accepted the seemingly inevitable (if the NBA in suspending its season, that pretty much throws every other major event out the window) and rescheduled for September 5-6.

