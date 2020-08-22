On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed what much of social media already assumed in an Instagram Livestream. She revealed that Tory Lanez was indeed the person who shot her last month in the Hollywood Hills. Megan’s words on the livestream arrived after the Houston rapper grew frustrated with rumors spreading about the shooting on social media, to the point where she posted the pictures of her bullet wounds on Instagram in response.

Extending a hand in support to Megan, Chance The Rapper called for justice for her in a tweet Saturday.

I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her.

And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 22, 2020

“I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her,” Chance began in his tweet. “And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.” The justice that Chance calls for in his tweet may arrive soon as a report from TMZ earlier this week said the Los Angeles district attorney is reviewing the shooting incident and considering a felony assault charge for Tory Lanez on top of his possession of a firearm charge he received on the night in question.

Chance The Rapper’s tweet arrives after JoJo confirmed she would remove Tory’s verse from her upcoming deluxe album. This marks the second artist to do so, as Kehlani confirmed she would do the same with her deluxe re-issue.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.