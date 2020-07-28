50 Cent is well-known for trolling his rivals, critics, and well, everyone on social media but yesterday, the mogul issued a rare apology for one of his memes after realizing that its target actually did get hurt recently. After Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she’d been shot in both feet during an altercation with Tory Lanez, 50 deleted a meme making light of the incident and apologized for sharing it in the first place.

Apparently, the reason he did repost the meme was he didn’t believe the news that she’d been shot. I suppose as the subject of a number of false rumors himself (anyone else remember the old severed hand myth?), he is more likely to dismiss any celebrity news as conjecture and speculation. However, upon seeing Megan’s post, he realized the seriousness of the situation and replaced his trolling meme with a video of Meg talking about the shooting along with an apology.

“Damn, I didn’t think this sh*t was real,” he wrote. “It sounded so crazy.” He continued by addressing Megan directly and tagging her, “I’m glad you’re feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt. Sorry.”

Although Megan recently posted her own photo to Instagram with the caption “Unbreakable,” she did admit that the shooting was “the worst experience of my life” after previously saying that she was “real life hurt and traumatized.” The police are investigating Tory Lanez for his alleged role in the shooting.

