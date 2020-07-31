Over the past several weeks, headlines have been filled with news of Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, and their fateful encounter on July 12. In the wake of the news that Tory had been arrested, it was revealed that Megan had been shot, opening a sorely-needed, but poorly-conducted discussion about the dangers faced by Black women in America — even the most famous of them. Here’s a timeline of what we know:

Megan And Tory First Appear On Quarantine Radio

The pair first sparked rumors — and light admonishment from fans — about their relationship when they appeared on Tory's Quarantine Radio livestream from Megan's house. While the lighthearted stream found the two laughing it up as Megan failed to teach Tory the latest TikTok dance, some fans noted that their activities seemed to be violating social distance guidelines. For the most part, though, it seemed as though the two were having a good time and made a fun — if odd — couple.

News Of Tory's Arrest And Megan's Injury

The first signs of trouble in paradise arose when news broke in mid-July that Tory had been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon while Megan, a passenger in his SUV at the time of his arrest, had suffered an injury to her foot. At the time, the injury was reported as a cut from broken glass as a result of the altercation that sent police looking for Tory's vehicle in the first place. Witnesses at a party the couple attended described an argument and multiple gunshots before the car peeled away, and video of the arrest showed Meg leaving behind clearly visible, bloody footprints as she exited the vehicle.