Every few months, the conversation surrounding the uses of outside writers is brought up in rap music. Hell, sometimes ghostwriter allegations are even used to kick-start a lyrical feud or two. Although other genres are sticklers about accepting written assistance, Burna Boy isn’t a fan of it in Afrobeats.

Today (July 6), the “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” musician took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam reports that he uses ghostwriters.

“Any name you see credited on my songs are only producers of the songs or Featured artists, NOT writers,” he wrote. “But for some reason, the western world considers producers as writers of the instrumentals, and they just throw their names on there as writers. Nobody fit to write for Odogwu (strong men).”

Any name you see credited on my songs are only producers of the songs or Featured artists NOT writers. But for some reason the western world considers producers as writers of the instrumentals and they just throw their names on there as writers. Nobody fit write for Odogwu. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 6, 2024

People online quickly replied to Burna’s statement with a screenshot of the credited contributors on his breakout hit “Last Last” to suggest that he was lying to save face.

“No dey give us lamba jor 🤣🤣🤣,” wrote one user.

No dey give us lamba jor 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fISZUOrqMh — 𝓚𝓮𝓵𝓵𝔂 𝓑𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓽𝓸 🦉 (@Kellybonito_) July 6, 2024

Others found themselves confused by Burna’s sudden to flex his songwriting abilities. However, the call-out seeming traced back to Logos Olori‘s appearance on City 105.1 FM in Lagos, Nigeria. During the invterview, Logos alleged that Burna used a songwriter as a result of his hectic professional schedule.

Watch the full interview below.