Late last year, Uproxx called Burna Boy the perfect ambassador for Afrobeats to the rest of the world, especially the United States, after his sold-out arena tour stop in Los Angeles. Tonight, he continued in that role with a medly performance of his songs, “On Form” and “Sittin On Top Of The World” on the 2024 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Burna was joined in the latter by Brandy, whose song was sampled her 1998 hit “Top Of The World,” and 21 Savage, who performed a laid-back verse in the vein of Mase, who was featured on the original.

Burna Boy performs with Brandy and 21 Savage at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/0wJF9fxttN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

The performance — and Burna’s four nominations this year — proved why Burna has held the role since Afrobeats’ breakout stateside, as his magnetism emanted off the stage. Burna’s been one of the genre’s biggest artists for the past seven years after singing to Atlantic Records in the US in 2017 and releasing a string of critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite albums, which includes African Giant, Twice As Tall, Love, Damini, and 2023’s I Told Them….

The latter garnered Burna his four nominations this year: Best Global Music Album; Best African Music Performance for “City Boys”; Best Global Music Performance for “Alone”; and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.” Going into tonight’s ceremony Burna held one previous win for Twice As Tall , which took home Best Global Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021.

Watch Burna Boy’s performance above and check out Uproxx’s full 2024 Grammy Awards coverage here.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.