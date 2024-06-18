Afrobeats is one of the fastest-growing genres in the country. There are big names who have seen global success, but there are even more talented up-and-coming artists looking to achieve the same type of success. Finding those artists can be tough, but we’ve got you covered. Every week, we’ll share an update on the best new afrobeats songs you need to hear and hopefully, you can find someone new to add to your rotation. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

King Promise — True To Self Ghanian singer King Promise is back with his third album True To Self. Through 12 songs and features from Shallipopi, FAVE, Fridayy, Gabzy, and more, True To Self showcases what King Promise says is the “balance between what my sound truly is, who I really am, and what I really what to churn out through my music.” Camidoh — “NLF (Breakfast)” After linking with Rose May Alaba for “Lockdown 2.0,” Ghanaian singer Camidoh stands on his own for his new single “NLF (Breakfast).” The new track paints an optimistic picture of heartbreak and how to move on from it. As the song’s title says, “nothing lasts forever,” and Camidoh acknowledges this and prepares to move on to what’s next.

Stonebwoy — “Your Body” Ghanian singer Stonebwoy dives headfirst into the summer months with his vibrant new single “Your Body.” Its blend of afrobeats and dancehall makes for the perfect backdrop for Stonebwoy to display his fun and playful side, two elements that are required for a good time under the sun. Oxlade — “Arabambi” With his debut album Oxlade From Africa out later this year, Nigerian singer Oxlade returns with “Arabambi” which the signer says translates to “‘the child of the people,’ the community gave birth to this child,’ ‘the one.’” He goes on to say that the song is inspired by Miguel and the way he uses his vocals. “It’s a love song but it’s still me in my braggadocious elements.”

FAVE — “Controlla” Nigerian singer FAVE readies her upcoming project with her new single “Controlla.” The track leans into the amapiano lane for energetic uptempo record that’s a great follow-up to “Belong To You” which arrived earlier this year. Qdot — Brb The Album Four years removed from Alagbe, Nigerian singer Qdot is back in action with Brb The Album. Sixteen songs make up the project that also features appearances from L.A.X., Reekado Banks, Bella Shmurda, Bad Boy Timz, and more.

Logos Olori — “Stay Wise” After making his official entrance with the seven-track Olori (The EP) earlier this year, Davido-signed signer Logos Olori dishes out his latest single, “Stay Wise.” His first release since Olori (The EP) captures Logos Olori’s growing wisdom as he shares some knowledge with loved ones and fans based on the lessons learned on his own journey. Llona & FAVE — “Cold War” FAVE makes a second appearance on this list thanks to her collaboration with fellow Nigerian singer Llona on “Cold War.” Together, the two singers sing about the pains endured on their journey to their respective positions.