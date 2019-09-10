Nigeriann Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy is currently experiencing a stateside explosion of popularity in the wake of his new album African Giant‘s release, but that clearly doesn’t impress Jorja Smith much in the video for “Gum Body,” the seventh single from the album. Judging from her attitude during the video’s sultry couple scene, it’s clear that her philosophy is still “come correct, or not at all.” Apparently, Burna didn’t come correct and pays the price for it — he’s so heartbroken over his co-star, he stands in the middle of the road as a speeding car approaches.

African Giant is Burna Boy’s fourth studio album and his most successful in the US, where it reached No. 104 on the Billboard 200, propelled by the strength of a solid core fanbase and its first six singles: “Gbona,” “On the Low,” “Killin Dem,” “Dangote,” “Anybody,” and “Pull Up.” It’s part of a rising wave of popularity for Afropop and its subgenres which has included other rising stars like Davido, Mr Eazi, and Wizkid. Meanwhile, “Gum Body” is Burna’s second collaboration with Jorja Smith in as many months. The pair previously worked together on her single “Be Honest,” which released in August and has since reached the Top 20 in the UK.

African Giant is out now via Atlantic Recording Corporation. Get it here.

