Burna Boy Brings Tropical Flavor To The Holidays With ‘Money Play’

The Christmas season already has its favorite songs. Mariah Carey’s 25-year-old hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is at the top of the charts, as are some other classics that are over five decades old. Still, those tunes aren’t for everybody, so Burna Boy offered an alternative. He recently decided to bless the holiday season with a new track called “Money Play.” Instead of sleigh bells and messages of holiday cheer, “Money Play” is a more tropical-influenced affair that doubles as an opportunity to Burna to spend some time talking about his affluence.

Burna Boy wrote while sharing the song, “In the spirit of man like #SANTABURNA I present to you ‘money play.'”

In the spirit of man like #SANTABURNA I present to you “money play” 💸https://t.co/Nur2e7namx pic.twitter.com/g8tYNT9hAL — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 24, 2019

Burna Boy made his presence known in 2019. This summer, he released his fourth album, African Giant, and it included appearances from Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Damian Marley, YG, and Future. Burna Boy also returned the favor to Smith and featured on “Be Honest,” her first new song of the year. He went on to collaborate with Ed Sheeran and Stormzy on the latter’s “Own It.” He also made an appearance at NPR’s Tiny Desk last month.

Listen to “Money Play” above.

