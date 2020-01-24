Burna Boy Shares The Dance-Provoking Video For “Secret” With Jeremih And Serani

2019 saw Burna Boy claim the crown as Afro-fusion’s best after a steady uphill climb over the last half-decade thanks to the release of his African Giant album, but that wasn’t the only highlight for Burna last year. Continuing to celebrate the album, Burna Boy shared a video for “Secret” with the featured artists — Jeremih and Serani — making an appearance alongside him in the dance-heavy visual. Supported by low-lit hallways and backrooms, the video accentuates the track’s focus on making sure their mistresses keep their extramarital affairs on the low so that they may continue.

The video also comes just days before the Grammys where Burna Boy earned a nomination in the Best World Album category for African Giant. The nomination made him the ninth Nigerian to earn one, joining a very talented list that includes Wizkid, Timaya, Femi Kuti and more. A win would make him just the second Nigerian to take home a Grammy award, following Sikiru Adepoju’s 2009 win for his part on the Global Drum Project. In addition to the extremely successful album, the Nigerian-born act also landed a spot on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album and saw “Ye,” a single from his 2018 album Outside take the outright position as his most successful song to date.

To watch Burna Boy’s last visual, press play on the video above.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.