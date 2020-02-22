Extending the life of African Giant, his most successful album to date, Burna Boy has unveiled plans to take the Grammy-nominated album on the road once again on the Twice As Tall Tour. The tour announcement comes after The Nigerian afro-fusion completed a media tour run of sorts thanks to appearances on Rap Radar, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The tour presents the perfect opportunity for Burna Boy to take advantage of the added fame and boosted popularity he’s received since the release of African Giant. The tour is divided into two legs in the US and Europe, with the US leg kicking off in early May and including appearances at May’s Broccoli City Festival and The Roots Picnic, before concluding in early June. After a three week break, Burna will pick things up again for the European leg which places him overseas for two months. See the tour dates below.
05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Roxy
05/09 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival
05/13 -– Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05/16 -– San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
05//18 -– Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/20 -– Denver, CO @ Summit
05/22 -– Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
05/23 -– Indianapolis, MN @ Egyptian Room
05/28 -– Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/29 –- New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
05/30 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic
05/31 –- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
06/03 –- Miami, FL @ Fillmore
06/06 –- Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
06/07 –- Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
06/28 — Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/30 — Oslo, Norway @ Kadetten Festival
07/02 — Belfort, France @ Les Eurockeennee Festival
07/03 — Ericeira, Portugal @ Sumol Summer Festival
07/04 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/10 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ North See Jazz
07/12 — Liege, Belgium @ Les Aredentes
07/16 — Bern, Switzerland @ Gurten Festival
07/18 — Ferropolis, Germany @ Melt Festival
07/18 — Almere, Netherlands @ Oh My Festival
07/19 — Paris, France @ Lollapalooza
07/31 — Montreal, Canada @ Osheaga Festival
08/15 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
08/29 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Fire Is Gold
08/31 — Oberhausen, Germany @ Hype Festival