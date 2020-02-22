Extending the life of African Giant, his most successful album to date, Burna Boy has unveiled plans to take the Grammy-nominated album on the road once again on the Twice As Tall Tour. The tour announcement comes after The Nigerian afro-fusion completed a media tour run of sorts thanks to appearances on Rap Radar, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The tour presents the perfect opportunity for Burna Boy to take advantage of the added fame and boosted popularity he’s received since the release of African Giant. The tour is divided into two legs in the US and Europe, with the US leg kicking off in early May and including appearances at May’s Broccoli City Festival and The Roots Picnic, before concluding in early June. After a three week break, Burna will pick things up again for the European leg which places him overseas for two months. See the tour dates below.

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Roxy

05/09 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival

05/13 -– Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/16 -– San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

05//18 -– Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/20 -– Denver, CO @ Summit

05/22 -– Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

05/23 -– Indianapolis, MN @ Egyptian Room

05/28 -– Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/29 –- New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

05/30 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic

05/31 –- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

06/03 –- Miami, FL @ Fillmore

06/06 –- Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

06/07 –- Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

06/28 — Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/30 — Oslo, Norway @ Kadetten Festival

07/02 — Belfort, France @ Les Eurockeennee Festival

07/03 — Ericeira, Portugal @ Sumol Summer Festival

07/04 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/10 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ North See Jazz

07/12 — Liege, Belgium @ Les Aredentes

07/16 — Bern, Switzerland @ Gurten Festival

07/18 — Ferropolis, Germany @ Melt Festival

07/18 — Almere, Netherlands @ Oh My Festival

07/19 — Paris, France @ Lollapalooza

07/31 — Montreal, Canada @ Osheaga Festival

08/15 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

08/29 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Fire Is Gold

08/31 — Oberhausen, Germany @ Hype Festival