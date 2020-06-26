While his 2018 hit “Ye” propelled him into the mainstream, Burna Boy’s 2019 album African Giant proved that his time in the spotlight would not be temporary. The album was received positively by both fans and critics and it also awarded him his first Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album. But after two legs of the African Giant Tour, Burna made it clear that he was trying to double his efforts by calling his next album Twice As Tall. With the release set to arrive this summer, Burna returns with his latest single, “Wonderful.”

Soaked in joy and pure happiness, “Wonderful” is preceded by a powerful a capella that sets the tone for the rest of the song. As the production builds up, Burna enters to shout praises to the sky, singing that he’s thankful for the blessings he’s received in life. The single also details his personal journey and growth, all while he commends himself for the amount of pride, perseverance, and hustle he exhibited on his way to success.

“It’s important for me to show that music is a uniting force that transcends state lines, barriers, and borders. This song is about the ‘wonders’ of seeing the impact of my music on people’s lives as they shared their joy, pain, and pleasure with me while I toured the world,” Burna Boy said in a press release for the song. “It serves as a note that no matter how far you go, or how hard you work; you must be ready to come home, the pandemic forced us all to take refuge in our homes. Above all, Africa is home, it is the motherland to all people. For us to truly matter, Africa has to matter.”

