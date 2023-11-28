This year, several rap legends received their flowers in connection to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. One of the pioneers honored included Busta Rhymes. During the 2023 BET Awards, he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award. But the “Ok” rapper’s legacy is still unfolding. Last week, the emcee released his latest studio album, Blockbusta.
The 19-track album features guest appearances by Young Thug, Quavo, BIA, Burna Boy, and more. If you didn’t have the chance to catch him live as part of 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour this year, don’t worry. In 2024, Busta Rhymes will hit the road on his own headlining 24-date tour. Rhymes’ Blockbusta Tour will kick off on March 13, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Today, only Spliff Star and DJ Scratchator are listed as supporting acts. But fans believe official tour support will be announced at the top of the year.
Continue below to view Busta Rhymes’ Blockbusta Tour schedule.
Blockbusta Tour Dates
03/13/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/16/2024 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
03/17/2024 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
03/19/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/20/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/22/2024 — Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
03/24/2024 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
03/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
03/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
03/30/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
04/01/2024 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/02/2024 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
04/04/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/05/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/07/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/08/2024 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/11/2024 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
04/12/2024 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago
04/17/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/18/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew Bradley Music Center
04/21/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
