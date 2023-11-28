This year, several rap legends received their flowers in connection to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. One of the pioneers honored included Busta Rhymes. During the 2023 BET Awards, he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award. But the “Ok” rapper’s legacy is still unfolding. Last week, the emcee released his latest studio album, Blockbusta.

The 19-track album features guest appearances by Young Thug, Quavo, BIA, Burna Boy, and more. If you didn’t have the chance to catch him live as part of 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour this year, don’t worry. In 2024, Busta Rhymes will hit the road on his own headlining 24-date tour. Rhymes’ Blockbusta Tour will kick off on March 13, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Today, only Spliff Star and DJ Scratchator are listed as supporting acts. But fans believe official tour support will be announced at the top of the year.

Continue below to view Busta Rhymes’ Blockbusta Tour schedule.

Blockbusta Tour Dates

03/13/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/16/2024 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/17/2024 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

03/19/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/20/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/22/2024 — Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

03/24/2024 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

03/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

03/30/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

04/01/2024 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/02/2024 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

04/04/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/05/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/07/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/08/2024 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/11/2024 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

04/12/2024 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

04/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago

04/17/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/18/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew Bradley Music Center

04/21/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

