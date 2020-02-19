Cam O’bi Wants His Debut Album, ‘Grown Ass Kid,’ To Make You Feel Like You’re On Acid

Even though the name Cam O’bi may not be familiar to you, the prolific producer’s work probably is. It’s likely you’ve heard his instrumentation on projects from artists like Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, Isaiah Rashad, J. Cole, Moses Sumney, Noname, Saba, SZA, Twenty88, and Vic Mensa. J. Cole’s “High For Hours?” That’s Cam’s work. Big Sean’s “Living Single?” You guessed it, that’s Cam. “Cocoa Butter Kisses” from Chance The Rapper’s breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap? A Cam O’bi original.

Even with such unimpeachable credentials under his belt as a producer, Cam has greater designs and plenty to say on his own as an artist. While he’s been making beats since 2001 on an, ahem, unlicensed copy of FL Studio — then known as Fruity Loops — and placing beats with the biggest, buzziest names in hip-hop since 2012, Cam has been gearing up to make the transition to full-fledged artist for the past year-and-a-half. The process started in 2018 with the release of “TenderHeaded,” a nostalgic, surprisingly political single featuring St. Louis rapper Smino and will culminate this year with Grown Ass Kid, O’bi’s debut album.

The process hasn’t been all that difficult for him; speaking with him by phone discussing the album and its recently-released third single, “Perfect” featuring Chicago crooner TheMind, he tells me that he’s always had the “knack” for songwriting. A natural storyteller, he says he initially gave up writing songs after school made him “hate it,” but picked it back up in the course of helping other artists write songs to his beats. That gift has shone through on tracks like “Perfect,” “TenderHeaded,” and late 2019 single “Grammy’s Babies.” O’bi’s pen crafts winding paths for the listener’s ear as he guides them through narratives detailing his journey to self-acceptance, his romantic foibles, and his understanding of heritage and legacy.

Over the course of our conversation, it becomes clear that he’s an even better writer and producer than I initially thought. When he tells me that even the terminology of “TenderHeaded” is intentionally chosen to spark conversation, Obi highlights his own talent but remains humble, revealing an eager mind and a huge heart. As we talk about the process of making the switch to front-of-the-mic artistry, producing for some of the most thoughtful artists out, and turning abstract concepts into vivid mental images, I’m even more eager to finally hear Grown Ass Kid as a finished project — and share it with anyone who’ll listen.

After so many years of production success, working people like Smino and Big Sean, how do you make the transition from behind-the-scenes producer to in-front-of-the-microphone artist?

I would say the very first thing is there’s the actual tactile skills part of it. So it’s going from making a beat and letting an artist come up with the lyrical direction and the lyrical theme and whatever to, now, I make the beat, but then I’m the one also that comes up with the lyrical direction, the lyrical theme.

It wasn’t that hard for me, honestly. I realized that I had a natural knack for songwriting. I never really wrote anything before. When I was a kid, I used to love writing, actually. I wrote my ass off as a kid. Then I stopped because school made me hate it. So it was interesting when I started to write songs to my own beats. I kind of fell back in love with it and realized I was rediscovering something that I had put down when I was a kid. I would work with artists and they would sometimes invite me to get on songs with them, like Vic Mensa because I helped him write the hook for “Orange Soda.” I wrote the melody and he put the words to it. And he was like, “You should do it.”

What are the differences in the challenges of, let’s say, putting together a beat and writing a rhyme?

They are very different, on one hand, but on another they’re very similar. I realized, for example, with making a beat, what I love about it is I’m using sound to kind of create a world that’s really palpable, that you can see through just by hearing it. You can feel it. Every sound is something that gives an image to you.