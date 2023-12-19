When Do New Episodes Of Cam’ron & Mase’s Podcast Come Out?

Recording artists are no longer limiting themselves to music. Several entertainers like Dua Lipa have jumped head first into different parts of media. For rappers Cam’ron and Mase, their love for sports inspired them to launch their breakout podcast, It Is What It Is.

Since its inception, the show has been a steady fix of viral content. But when do new episodes of Cam’ron and Mase’s podcast come out? According to the official YouTube channel that hosts each episode, as well as the podcast’s Instagram page, It Is What It Is streams at 8 a.m. on Monday through Friday and on Sundays.

Based on Vibe’s reports, the podcast hosted by the duo alongside Treasure Wilson, inked an eight-figure deal with sports betting company Underdog Fantasy. The show has also landed Cam’ron and Mase on Complex Sports’ Top 25 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities list.

During an interview with the outlet, Cam’ron spoke about his rise in sports media. “People just like to hear me talk ’cause they know it’s really no filter when I talk,” he said. “So, I’m offered all types of podcasts daily, from being a host to being a guest. I argue when I am on the phone with my n****s, and by the time I look at the phone, it says two hours and seven minutes. I’ll be like, yo, I’m getting the f*ck off the phone with you… So you got people who debate all day about sports. So when I said, “I want to do this sh*t,” I was like, yo, “a professional setting with real n**** dialogue or barbershop talk or beauty salon.”

