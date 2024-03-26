Cam’Ron And Mase Called Diddy’s Recent Home Raids ‘Reparations’ And Commented On Their ‘Eerie’ Timing

Yesterday was an eventful day for rap record mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music impresario saw his homes raided and family members detained as part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking that arose as a result of a slew of sexual assault lawsuits against him.

It was also, coincidentally, the anniversary of two albums heavily connected to Combs’ musical legacy: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death and The Diplomats’ Diplomatic Immunity. Cam’Ron and Mase commented on the “eerie” timing of the raids on the latest episode of their sports podcast It Is What It Is, calling Diddy’s misfortunes “reparations” as they gloated over their former business partner’s legal troubles.

Cam’ron & mase react to diddy homes getting raided 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9xAWjbjAfE — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 26, 2024

“Reparations is getting closer and closer,” Mase chuckled during the show’s intro. “I ain’t got nothing to do with that money, that’s all yours,” Cam responded. He also noted, “The last year has really been the been payback for you.”

The crux of their comments was Mase’s ongoing financial disputes with Combs, which started in the early 2000s and continued until last year, when Combs finally sold Mase the publishing rights to his music recorded under Bad Boy, along with a slew of other Bad Boy artists. Mase, of course, heavily contributed to Life After Death and became the Bad Boy golden child in the wake of B.I.G.’s 1997 murder, but felt that he was never paid fairly by Diddy, resulting in stints as a pastor and rapper on other labels.

In the prior week’s episode of It Is What It Is, Mase said he had to “escape” Bad Boy, recalling, “Even though I made those decisions and it cost me money, that’s why [when] I got with [Cam’Ron], [God] gave me the money back. I didn’t [really] lose no money. Destiny.”

You can watch the full episode above.