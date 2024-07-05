Whether on his It Is What It Is podcast with friend and co-host Mase or on wax, Cam’ron is known to ruffle a few feathers. Yesterday (July 4), the “What You Did” showed way.

In a video uploaded to his personal Instagram page, to celebrate Independence Day, Cam’ron decided to dress up as the late O.J. Simpson.

“OJ was here,” he wrote. “Happy Independence Day! This ain’t really our holiday… But it feels good not to have to answer to nobody!”

To the outside looking in, it may seem odd, but the pair have a relationship well before Simpson’s passing. For weeks before his death, Simpson would appear on his podcast to share his thoughts on trending sports topics, so during a taping, Cam’ron passed respect to the former football player.

“I used to go f*ck with O.J. off the show, when there wasn’t no show,” he said. “I’d go to the bar and meet him, we’d go to lunch. And people where we stay at loved O. They really, really loved O.J.. I just want to say it was great working with O.J., he’ll truly be missed. And I love him like a real, real uncle, man. So I’m really sorry this happened. But at the end of the day, I’m glad that we did get to spend the last few months with him, at least one day out the week for me, minimum.”