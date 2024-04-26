O.J. Simpson’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

O.J. Simpson died on April 10, leaving behind a, let’s say, complicated legacy. Over two weeks later, the cause of death for the football star-turned-actor-turned-murder defendant has been revealed.

According to E! News, Simpson died from prostate cancer.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” a statement shared by Simpson’s family to his Twitter account read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson’s death comes two months after a video began circulating that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was in hospice care as he underwent chemotherapy. At the time, he denied the rumors that he was in hospice care in a clip posted to X, formerly known on Twitter, but did not address his diagnosis.

In recent years, Simpson was the subject of two popular series: the entertaining The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, a Ryan Murphy-produced retelling of The Trial of the Century, and the essential O.J.: Made in America, the Oscar-winning documentary about Simpson’s rise and fall as a Black celebrity in America. Both are compelling but in different ways.

