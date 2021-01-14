Cardi B Gave A Sly Reaction To Donald Trump’s Second Impeachment

Cardi B has made her displeasure with Donald Trump quite clear over the past four years, so it comes as no surprise that she had a strong reaction to his second impeachment. The rapper posted a video to Twitter that came from her 2019 Vogue interview, in which she was asked to pick her least favorite president. With a smile on her face, she replied, “The one that’s going to get impeached. The third one that’s going to get impeached.” Cardi posted the video and captioned it, “I been told yaaa.”

I been told yaaa pic.twitter.com/FtZYlJKEbe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Cardi’s tweet came just a week after she questioned the government’s poor response to the Capitol Hill riots from MAGA supporters. She hopped on Twitter to ask, “Where the National guards ?” after seeing footage of riots. She also pointed out the difference between the police reaction to the MAGA rioters and that of this past summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. “The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?” she asked. “Let me just watch.”

Cardi has never suffered Republicans gladly. They raised a stink over her and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP,” and when was named Billboard’s “Woman of the Year,” she clapped back. “For you crybabies that’s like ‘what? she only got one song’ – yeah I got that song, b*tch,” she told them. “You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had Republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months.”

