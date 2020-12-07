Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Shows Off The $88K Bag That Had ‘People Crying’ And It’s Getting Mixed Reviews

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

In all of the hubbub over Cardi B’s tweet about an $88,000 bag and the resulting criticism, one thing was overlooked; nobody but Cardi had any idea what the thing looked like or whether it was actually worth the price of a luxury automobile. Cardi solved that problem herself this afternoon, posting a photo of the bag from her text conversation about it and writing, “This is the purse people crying about.” Unfortunately, she may not have made a great case for spending the money, as it’s receiving less than stellar reviews.

As one stan account succinctly put it, “This sh*t was not worth getting dragged.” So far, the accessory has drawn comparisons to a pair of Ugg boots, a Western movie prop, and a Sherpa jacket, with many just outright calling it ugly.

Many just questioned why Cardi wouldn’t buy the significantly cheaper, though much higher coveted Telfair bag, which became a hot item going into the holiday season despite its relative affordability.

Cardi’s initial tweet about the bag — sans photo — sparked an intense debate about the number of people struggling due to the pandemic and Cardi’s own acts of charity. Cardi eventually gave a half-apology while pointing out how the government — whose job it is to actually provide for the welfare of the American people — did very little to help the working class.

Shortly after posting the photo and quickly sensing which way the wind was blowing, she also explained her reasoning for throwing down on an accessory she’s unlikely to get much love for… she considers it an investment. “It’s not about being cute it’s about the http://value,&#8221; she wrote. “In 3 years I can auction it for double.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×