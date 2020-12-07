In all of the hubbub over Cardi B’s tweet about an $88,000 bag and the resulting criticism, one thing was overlooked; nobody but Cardi had any idea what the thing looked like or whether it was actually worth the price of a luxury automobile. Cardi solved that problem herself this afternoon, posting a photo of the bag from her text conversation about it and writing, “This is the purse people crying about.” Unfortunately, she may not have made a great case for spending the money, as it’s receiving less than stellar reviews.

This this !! This is the purse people crying about 😊😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/v2U3YIcUAK pic.twitter.com/TUjsShJhCP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

As one stan account succinctly put it, “This sh*t was not worth getting dragged.” So far, the accessory has drawn comparisons to a pair of Ugg boots, a Western movie prop, and a Sherpa jacket, with many just outright calling it ugly.

this shit was not worth getting dragged https://t.co/ch9oOZOUws — ᴅᴀʏᴀ🎀 (@bardigobrazy) December 7, 2020

Sis, that purse look like a pair of Ugg boots. https://t.co/AWpMV55agg — Tonaya (@tonayalorennexo) December 7, 2020

88000 for that Last of the Mohicans ass purse ?! https://t.co/nAngzIV0lS pic.twitter.com/vYksTnOxr6 — 💜💛ANGELA ASSET💛💜 (@NiahSays) December 7, 2020

I’d just buy a Sherpa jacket or some Ugg’s and sew them into a purse girl I- https://t.co/XCDk5iHhp4 — 💀✨𝕊𝕦𝕣𝕧𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕊𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕞✨💀 (@QueenBSavageAF) December 7, 2020

Many just questioned why Cardi wouldn’t buy the significantly cheaper, though much higher coveted Telfair bag, which became a hot item going into the holiday season despite its relative affordability.

Gworlll. Telfar x Ugg bag is better. https://t.co/tHoAFRtlsA — Danaé Latrice (@DanaeLatrice) December 7, 2020

Niggas on Ali Express sell this purse for $30 at most 😭😭 https://t.co/PMMP2QBcEj — v (@oshunose) December 7, 2020

THE TELFAR UGG BAG WAS RIGHT THERE!? https://t.co/NR95GIShJA pic.twitter.com/luzyzHWbx6 — Dai ✨ BLING BLING BLING BITCHES IS MAD (@ThatsForAIITime) December 7, 2020

Cardi’s initial tweet about the bag — sans photo — sparked an intense debate about the number of people struggling due to the pandemic and Cardi’s own acts of charity. Cardi eventually gave a half-apology while pointing out how the government — whose job it is to actually provide for the welfare of the American people — did very little to help the working class.

Shortly after posting the photo and quickly sensing which way the wind was blowing, she also explained her reasoning for throwing down on an accessory she’s unlikely to get much love for… she considers it an investment. “It’s not about being cute it’s about the http://value,” she wrote. “In 3 years I can auction it for double.”

It’s not about being cute it’s about the https://t.co/VrZX3frRXo 3 years I can auction it for double. https://t.co/NeukK4SY8g — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.