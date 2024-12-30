Cardi B lives in Atlanta these days, but she’d prefer not to.

On X (formerly Twitter), an account that shares photos of fancy homes posted a photo of a mansion that turned out to be Cardi’s, writing, “Dream mansion.” Cardi shared the post and wrote, “My casa [heart emoji]…..I don’t want it nomore tho.” Somebody asked why and Cardi responded, “I don’t like living in Atlanta ….i actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY.”

Somebody else asked for her thoughts on Miami and Cardi replied, “After 2 weeks in Miami I be ready to go back home.”

She has deep love for NYC, as she demonstrated by speaking out when she saw the city potentially heading town a bad road. Speaking about some proposed NYC budget cuts in November 2023, Cardi said, “I’m an angry b*tch right now… I need y’all to spread this video, and if something happens to me, it’s because I’m speaking the truth. In New York, there is a $120 million budget cut that’s going to affect schools, public libraries, and the police department. And a $5 million budget cut in sanitation. B*tch, we are gonna be drowning in f*cking rats. I’m lucky. I’m blessed. I’m whatever the f*ck, but what’s going to happen to my nieces? What’s going to happen to nephews? What’s going to happen to my cousins, aunts, and my friends?”