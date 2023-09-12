In the past, talking about her highly-anticipated sophomore album in public would invocate extreme anxiety for Cardi B. However, with the release of her latest single, “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion, she’s increasingly becoming more confident.

Today (September 11), during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cardi B even shared another nugget of information regarding the forthcoming project. When asked about future touring plans by the host and when her album would be made available to the public, Cardi gave a direct answer.

“[I will tour] as soon as I finish my album,” shared Cardi. She later added, “The album will be done this year. And it will be put out next year.”

Who would you like to see Cardi B collaborate with on her sophomore album? @iamcardib #WWHL pic.twitter.com/GhhJzK1KNb — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 12, 2023

This may not be the detailed response most fans are looking for, but it sure beats nothing. When the show opened the line for viewers to call in, another caller inquired about Cardi’s long-teased collaboration with rap legend Lil Kim.

“I really do want [a collaboration with Lil Kim]. I’m going through the songs on my album right now… I want us to have such a great, undeniable song because I know people are going to judge it and be so harsh of it. So, I want to make sure it is the greatest song. But I would love, love, love to do a song with Lil Kim. I love her. And not because she’s Lil Kim but because she’s such a nice person,” said Cardi.

Cardi B is set to perform at the 2023 VMAs tomorrow (September 12). Who knows, maybe she will share another album announcement onstage.

