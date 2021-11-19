In one week, Halle Berry brings her brawler flick, Bruised, to Netflix but first, she and Warner Records have unleashed the film’s groundbreaking soundtrack, which is the first of its kind to feature a tracklist comprised entirely of female rappers. After hyping the soundtrack with its first two singles, City Girls’ “Scared” and Baby Tate’s “Dungarees,” the full project lands today with the force of a heavyweight haymaker thanks to punishing cuts like Cardi B‘s defiant contribution, “Bet It.”

Backed by a classic Canción melódica sample from Spanish singer Camilo Cortés, Cardi showcases a polished flow that suggests that she’s been hitting the gym as hard as Halle’s main character Jackie Justice in the film itself. Cardi also subtly nods to the film’s status as Halle’s directorial debut, snarking, “My life is a movie, only Cardi could direct it.” It’s a braggadocious and confident cut that also finds the new Bronx Bomber flaunting the spoils of her years of hard work: “More movie sets mean more movie checks / ‘Cause I live in a mansion, I don’t live in regrets.”

In addition to the above-mentioned artists, the newly-released Bruised soundtrack also includes original cuts from Ambre, Big Bottle Wyanna, DreamDoll, Erica Banks, HER, Flo Milli, Latto, Rapsody, Saweetie, and Young MA. You can listen to the full soundtrack here. Check out Cardi’s contribution above.

