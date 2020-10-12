Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday over the weekend, and she went all out. Offset, from whom she recently filed for divorce, went all out as well by getting Cardi a fancy car. Based on Cardi’s social media posts about the shindig, it seems like there may have been a point when she went a little too hard.

In one photo she shared last night, Cardi is laying face-down on the floor, seemingly after having had a fall. While no identifying features are visible on Cardi in the shot, the person on the floor is wearing the same gold and white outfit that Cardi was in another photo from the evening that she shared. So, either somebody else in the same outfit and with a similar physical build ate it, or it was indeed Cardi. She captioned her post, “I don’t know …blame it on Tommie & JT.”

Before that post, she shared a video of herself strutting her stuff while wearing a skin-bearing bikini and holding a handbag. She wrote alongside the video, “My walk on dumb cause I’m still drunk.”

Check out Cardi’s birthday posts above and below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.