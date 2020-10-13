Tuesday was a normal one for Cardi B…until the rapper accidentally shared a topless photo of herself to her Instagram story. While the image did not remain on her Instagram story for long, a few people were able to catch a glimpse of the post, resulting in the image being shared all around social media. That’s when her fans came to the rescue, expressing solidarity by launching a racy new hashtag, #BoobsOutForCardi,” in which they posted topless photos of their own.

Cardi expressed her frustration at the accidental post over Twitter, but decided to go about her day, and not let the mistake haunt her. After all, she pointed out, it’s not the first time this has happened to her. “I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not,” she said in a voice message left over the social media site. “It is what it is. Sh*t happens. F*ck it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f*cking be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío.”

Cardi is the latest celebrity to mistakenly post a private picture of themselves. Last month, actor Chris Evans accidentally shared another body part online, to the amusement of many.

