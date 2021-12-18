Back in March, Cardi B announced on Today that she planned to release a line of dolls. The rapper explained her inspiration for the line during her time on the show. “I have a 2-year-old, right? And I buy dolls every time I go to Target and they expensive,” she said. “Somebody came with this idea to me and I’m like, ‘That is great because I would love my daughter to play with a doll that looks like me.’ I mean, all these other dolls look like me, I might as well make one for myself.”

Thanks to a collaboration with Real Women Are, a fashion doll brand, Cardi made the dolls available for pre-order shortly after her Today appearance. However, months later, buyers were still empty-handed, as the dolls were not shipped out despite promises to do so by a certain date. This left people questioning the legitimacy of the dolls. Some demanded refunds,

But according to TMZ, the entire line of dolls has now been canceled. A representative for Cardi tells the publication that the dolls will not be released due to COVID-related manufacturing and shipping delays. TMZ adds that Cardi was reportedly also concerned that the dolls would not meet her high-quality standards.

As a result, Cardi asked Real Women Are to refund all pre-orders of the dolls while also telling buyers to request a refund from the doll company if they have not yet been contacted.

