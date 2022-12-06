A lot has changed about Cardi B since entering the limelight, but her love for her family is not one of those things. Although the Grammy winner is an anchor of emotional support to her husband Offset (following the passing of his cousin and former group member, Takeoff), the mother of two is not happy with Casey Anthony re-entering the public eye.

In Peacock’s new docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, Anthony revisits the circumstances surrounding the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee Marie Anthony.

After news of the series hit the internet, Cardi B took to Twitter to write, “I don’t give a damn how they flip it, switch it, turn it, toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother, and she shouldn’t have a uterus. I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby!!!!”

The Bronx native is no stranger to the court system. Although Cardi B has appeared in front of a judge several times over the past two years, the “Up” rapper draws the line at children. Although many followers agreed with her statement, some felt the rapper was out of line for sharing her seemingly harsh opinion. This isn’t the first time the rapper’s addiction to historical television landed her in hot water. Last month, her binge fest of Netflix’s The Crown ended in a chaotic series of live tweets challenging the monarchy.

If you are interested in watching Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, head here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.