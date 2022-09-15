Cardi B was sentenced to 15 days of community service after accepting a plea deal in her strip club assault case, according to TMZ. Originally accused of a litany of charges including assault, conspiracy, criminal solicitation, harassment, reckless endangerment, and felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, Cardi pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges: 3rd-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She won’t see any jail time as a result.

Cardi was first indicted on that laundry list of charges after an August 2018 incident at a New York strip club in which Cardi allegedly ordered her entourage to attack a pair of bartenders after accusing one of having sex with her husband Offset. She was arrested in October, and initially pled not guilty to the charges against her after saying she was unbothered during an interview at the 2019 BET Awards. “F *c k you mean?” she asked a reporter. “I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!”

She also initially rejected a plea deal in 2020 despite prosecutors threatening that they might pull the offer in the future. Apparently, both sides balked at the 11th hour: Cardi accepted a deal in exchange for taking the misdemeanor charge, which prosecutors wanted all along, but the prosecutors avoided going to court, where Cardi might have gotten off scot-free depending on the jury.

As part of the deal, Cardi must stay away from the two women she allegedly had jumped for three years. After the hearing, she told TMZ, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — music and my fans.”

