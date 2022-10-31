Cardi B loves motherhood. She tattooed her one-year-old son’s name, Wave, on her jawline, and her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, is represented on her arm. Now, the diamond-certified rapper is ready to have another baby with Offset, her husband of five years.

“My son so fire,” Cardi tweeted with flame and heart emojis, alongside three adorable photos of Wave. “I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”

My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

Wave turned one on September 4. Cardi posted photos from his extravagant car-themed birthday party to Instagram. “Words can’t describe how this boy came in to my life and stole my heart,” she captioned one of the posts. “Name fits you perfectly… YOU THE WAVE!”

Offset celebrated Cardi’s birthday earlier this month with an Instagram carousel captioned, “Happy Birthday my beautiful wife thank you for having my beautiful kids love you.” (Offset also has children Jordan, Kody and Kalea from previous relationships.)

Cardi’s baby fever is the latest indication that things are just fine between her and Offset despite cheating rumors. Cardi has publicly defended Offset against claims that he cheated on her with Saweetie and again disputed infidelity rumors earlier this month. Quavo and Takeoff appeared to hint at Offset’s alleged Saweetie affair in “Messy,” a track from their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links.