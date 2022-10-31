Cardi B loves motherhood. She tattooed her one-year-old son’s name, Wave, on her jawline, and her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, is represented on her arm. Now, the diamond-certified rapper is ready to have another baby with Offset, her husband of five years.
“My son so fire,” Cardi tweeted with flame and heart emojis, alongside three adorable photos of Wave. “I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”
My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022
Wave turned one on September 4. Cardi posted photos from his extravagant car-themed birthday party to Instagram. “Words can’t describe how this boy came in to my life and stole my heart,” she captioned one of the posts. “Name fits you perfectly… YOU THE WAVE!”
Offset celebrated Cardi’s birthday earlier this month with an Instagram carousel captioned, “Happy Birthday my beautiful wife thank you for having my beautiful kids love you.” (Offset also has children Jordan, Kody and Kalea from previous relationships.)
Cardi’s baby fever is the latest indication that things are just fine between her and Offset despite cheating rumors. Cardi has publicly defended Offset against claims that he cheated on her with Saweetie and again disputed infidelity rumors earlier this month. Quavo and Takeoff appeared to hint at Offset’s alleged Saweetie affair in “Messy,” a track from their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links.
As for Cardi needing to finish business before becoming a mother of three, she’s running out of milestones. She recently became the first-ever woman in rap to own two 11-times-platinum singles and notched her 11th career top-1o Hot 100 single with her and Glorilla’s “Tomorrow 2” remix. One fan replied to her tweet, “Let’s drop the album first and we can talk about a third regardless of that [Wave is] beautiful.”
For what it’s worth, Cardi tweeted in July, “After my album I want to [do] a mixtape with Offset and a Spanish album.” Cardi released her groundbreaking debut album Invasion Of Privacy in April 2018.
