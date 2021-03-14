There’s no question that this year’s Grammys are seeing a lot of criticism. Just like in past years, the Recording Academy received plenty of criticism about its nomination process after snubbing artists like The Weeknd and Lil Baby for this year’s show. In fact, the former announced that he would “no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” as a result of their failure to nominate him. Other artists, however, have decided to shine a light on the positive things the Grammys did this year, like nominating some independent Black artists. And that’s something Cardi B decided to do in a recent post on Twitter.

How I feel bout the Grammies .Don’t forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama .It’s their moment finally ! pic.twitter.com/uoSJtG1aqi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 13, 2021

The rapper posted a lengthy message that asked fans to recognize and show love to the smaller artists that were nominated this year.

“I do feel that there were some albums, and songs that should have been considered for nominations. Maybe by next year they will get it right,” she said. “However let’s not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent black artists this year that don’t get the exposure by blogs, magazines and other awards shows like Chika, D Smoke, Royce 5’9, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Kykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Jean & Marcus Baylor, Like James, Gregory Porter, Giveon, Ant Clemons, Robert Glasper, Free Nationals & Thundercat, and so much more.”

“It’s frustrating sometimes to work and work on your craft and you feel overlooked because you might not look like others, are not mixxy so you not always around other artists, you rap or sing about different material, you stay out of drama and the media or yet still not as popular,” she added. “However you’re a talented-ass f*ck and one day you wake up and you find out you’re nominated and got a notice from one of the biggest awards show purely cause of your TALENT!”

Cardi concluded her message with a simple, yet very important point. “Soo besides all the bullsh*t let’s not forget to congratulate these artists. This is their moment too and they been working their ass off with no exposure and let’s not overshadow it with feelings cause your favorite might not be on the list. Congrats guys and good luck on the Grammys. You deserve it.”

You can find the post from Cardi above.

