Cardi B Expresses An Interest In Going Back To School And Running For Congress

Cardi B has a clear interest in politics, evidenced by things like the interview video she made with Bernie Sanders last summer. It appears she wants to do more than support political candidates, though, as she would like to be one herself.

On Twitter over the weekend, Cardi said that she would be interested in being a politician, writing, “I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment.” She continued, “Like I was watching War documentaries.No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.” In another tweet, she added, “I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day .”

Hours later, she followed that up and got more specific with her aspirations, saying she believes she could successfully run for Congress: “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table .”

This comes shortly after Cardi offered up some criticisms of Donald Trump, calling him a “terrorist.”

